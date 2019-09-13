The new board machine will manufacture folding boxboard, solid bleached board (SBS), as well as cup and barrier board grades

Image: The board machine will produce folding boxboard, solid bleached board, cup and barrier board grades. Photo: courtesy of TeroVesalainen from Pixabay.

Finnish automation technology services provider Valmet has been awarded a contract to supply a board machine to JK Paper’s Fort Songadh Mill in India.

JK Paper has selected the latest coated board technology to increase its market share in the Indian market and serve the market with more local supply.

Valmet-supplied board machine is expected to be operational by the end of 2020.

JK Paper packaging board project head SK Jain said: “To increase our market share on the growing Indian market, we wanted to invest in coated board technology we could really rely on. For this reason, we tested the technology concepts at Valmet’s pilot facilities.”

Valmet’s new coated board machine will be installed at Fort Songadh Mill

Under the terms of the contract, Valmet will supply a new coated board machine from the headboxes to reel with air dryers, chemical systems, heat recovery and other board-making systems.

The coating will be applied in multiple coating stations, including a technologically advanced Opti Coat Layer coating station that applies two coating layers simultaneously.

The delivery includes a disc filter from Valmet’s new Mill Process Solutions Business Unit and a vast automation system package with Valmet Performance Centre (VPC) services with on-demand expert support.

The 4,250-mm-wide (wire) board machine will be used for the production of folding boxboard, solid bleached board (SBS), in addition to cup and barrier board grades.

Valmet India region director Varun Jain said: “I’m really pleased that Valmet was chosen as the main supplier in this project. In addition to board machine technologies, we will deliver a large scope of chemical systems – our first chemical system delivery in India.”

JK Paper operates two integrated paper manufacturing units, JK Paper Mills in Rayagada of Odisha state and Central Pulp Mills in Songadh of Gujarat state. It supplies a range of premium quality paper products.

In August this year, Valmet secured a contract to supply boiler diagnostics system to Shandong Sun Paper Industry Joint Stock in China.