Valmet will supply fine paper making line to Asia Symbol in China. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

Finnish company Valmet has secured an order to provide to fine paper making line to China-based Asia Symbol (Guangdong) Paper.

The fine paper making line, along with stock preparation and extensive scope of automation, will be installed at Asia Symbol’s facility in XinHui.

Asia Symbol will use the new high-capacity fine paper making line for the manufacturing of quality woodfree uncoated paper (WFU) grades.

The PM 13 line is expected to be operational in 2022. The order is expected to be valued between €80m and €100m.

With a design speed of 1,800 m/minute, the 9,350-mm-wide (wire) fine paper machine will manufacture woodfree uncoated, offset and copy paper grades with the basis weight range of 50-120 g/m2.

The scope of the contract includes the supply of a high-speed fine paper making line from stock preparation to reel and winders with air systems and clothing for the whole machine line.

Valmet’s stock preparation delivery will comprise stock lines for softwood, hardwood and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp (BCTMP), bale handling with the automatic dewiring system, broke, white water and approach flow systems.

The company will also supply an OptiFlo Gap headbox and an OptiFormer Gap with shoe and blade technology for better quality, OptiPress Linear with two shoe presses for improved profiles and dewatering capacity.

It will also supply Optirun single and hybrid drying sections with Valmet Hirun web stabilisers to ensure runnability at high speeds.

The wide automation package comprises Valmet DNA automation system for process and drive controls, as well as runnability and condition monitoring and Valmet IQ quality management solution with full-scale quality control, moisturising profiler, and machine vision systems consisting of web monitoring (WMS) and web inspection systems (WIS).

Also, the company will supply comprehensive paper machine clothing, spare parts and consumables packages.

Valmet sales and marketing vice president Mika Ollikainen said: “The project is representing the long-lasting and good cooperation between Asia Symbol and Valmet.

“The XinHui references have been operating reliably, and the performance is excellent. The know-how of Asia Symbol is supported by our expertise and the technology that suits these types of fast and wide machines.”

Recently, Valmet has secured an order to provide a new OptiConcept M container board making line to China-based Shanying Paper.