Valet Living has acquired Trojan Waste Solutions (Credit: PRNewsfoto/Valet Living)

Valet Living, the only nationally recognized full-service amenities provider to the multifamily housing industry, today announced the acquisition of doorstep waste and recycling provider, Trojan Waste Solutions.

“On the heels of a year of tremendous growth for Valet Living, this acquisition will increase our footprint in Texas, where we now serve nearly 500,000 apartment homes across the state,” said Shawn Handrahan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Valet Living. “We are transforming residential living in the southwest region and are excited to accomplish great things together with Trojan Waste Solutions in 2020.”

The acquisition of the Texas-based amenities provider, offering doorstep waste and recycling pick up, common area cleaning and pet waste disposal, adds over 10,000 apartment homes to the Valet Living portfolio primarily in San Antonio and Austin, Texas. Trojan Waste Solutions also serves communities in Florida, North Carolina and the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

“As co-founders, our vision for our company was the same from the beginning: the success of our business will hinge on the service that we provide,” said Cameron McCreary & Zac Zahirniak, co-founders for Trojan Waste Solutions. “As we expanded, we worked diligently in each market to accommodate every client with the same level of service. By partnering with Valet Living, we feel good about the high level of care that our clients will continue to receive.”

Trojan Waste Solutions’ motto aligns with the Valet Living brand promise of “Setting the Standard for Residential Living” as it believes in “Success Through Service” to its elite list of clients. With this acquisition, Valet Living is excited to expand its full suite of amenity services to apartment communities in the Trojan Waste portfolio.

