The commitment will help eliminate the equivalent of 200% of the plastic used to produce v-dog's treat packaging from the world's landfills per annum

v-dog has collaborated with rePurpose Global to offset plastic footprint. (Credit: PRNewsfoto / v-dog)

Dog food company v-dog has collaborated with rePurpose Global to offset its plastic footprint and reduce the negative impact on the environment.

rePurpose Global is a movement of responsive consumers and businesses going plastic neutral by financing the removal of landfill- and ocean-bound plastic across the world.

Established in 2005, v-dog is said to be one of the first companies to offer 100% plant-based and animal-free dog food.

V-dog vice president Lindsay Rubin said: “One of the best reasons to switch to plant-based nutrition for your dogs is that vegan dogs have a smaller ‘carbon paw print.’

“Partnering with rePurpose Global to eliminate the impact of plastic from our production is an exciting opportunity to extend our commitment in a meaningful new way.”

Via the collaboration with rePurpose Global, a percentage of each v-dog product purchase is said to fund the collection, processing and reuse of plastic waste bound for landfills.

The contribution of v-dog will offset the packaging for its four treat products. The move will allow eliminating the equivalent of 200% of the plastic used to manufacture v-dog’s treat packaging from the world’s landfills per annum.

The initiative will also help create an income stream for waste workers in developing countries

The partnership will also help boost economic development by offering an income stream for waste workers in developing countries. It will also allow recycling social enterprises to uplift ex-waste pickers through occupational safety, health insurance, and skills training.

V-dog’s partnership also enables to extend support to Taka Taka Solutions, a waste recycling social enterprise in Nairobi, Kenya.

rePurpose Global CEO Svanika Balasubramanian said: “Now, more than ever, we need brands like v-dog to take the lead on environmental action.

“Their decision to go plastic negative will undoubtedly resound across their industry, and we’re excited to help them achieve their sustainability goals moving forward.”

