The US Government contract allows SiO2 to generate up to 200 high-skilled, manufacturing jobs

SiO2 will use funds to increase the production capacity of its primary packaging platform for Covid-19 vaccines and therapeutics. (Credit: fernando zhiminaicela from Pixabay)

SiO2 Materials Science has secured a $143m contract from the US Government to advance capacity scale-up of primary packaging platform to store Covid-19 vaccines and therapeutics.

The company has signed the latest deal with the Department of Defense’s Joint Programme Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) in collaboration with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The US Government contract enables the company to create up to 200 high-skilled, manufacturing jobs.

SiO2’s patented materials science is said to be a combination of a plastic container with a microscopic, thin and pure glass coating for biological drugs and vaccines.

The essential components of SiO2’s patented materials coating comprise of thermal stability and integrity, chemical stability, a gas barrier, mechanical durability, no breakage, and precision moulding.

SiO2 vials and syringes offer the suitable primary container for therapies in any storage conditions with a thermal stability range of -196˚C to 121˚C, as well as seal integrity down to -80˚C.

Chemical stability makes the product to be safe and suitable for a range of drug characterisations, including pH ranges from three to14.

SiO2 vials, which feature a gas barrier, deliver gas permeation properties similar to glass and offer the shelf life and stability needed by multiple therapies.

The shatterproof vials can also resist 1,500 pounds of direct force, helping to avoid breaking on filling lines and minimise the loss in the supply chain.

The company’s precision moulded syringes are up to 15 times more consistent than glass, helping to deliver error-free operation with autoinjectors and other drug delivery devices.

SiO2 CEO Bobby Abrams said: “The pandemic presents an enormous challenge for all people. We are extremely grateful for Senator Shelby’s steadfast support and assistance, and we’re honored to collaborate with our government so a Covid-19 vaccine can be safely and quickly distributed.

“The State of Alabama and the City of Auburn for many years have been very supportive of SiO2 Materials Science during its research, development, commercialization, and now scale-up phases of the company.”

