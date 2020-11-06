The investment in Bobst flexo press forms part of SeaTac’s plan to increase productivity levels and sustainability credentials

Bobst EXPERT CI flexo press is available in print widths between 1050mm and 1450mm. (Credit: BOBST)

US-based SeaTac Packaging has purchased Bobst Expert CI flexo press to expand its printing capabilities.

The Expert CI flexo press has been installed at the company’s facility in Tacoma, Washington, as part of a multi-million-dollar investment.

With the investment, which also included the addition of over 100,000ft² of modern production space and increased capacity, the company intends to supply a wide variety of multiwall, PaperWoven (paper-laminated polywoven), BOPP (laminated polywoven) and rollstock bags to its customers.

SeaTac expects the investment in the Bobst’s flexo technology will allow it to increase its productivity levels and established sustainability credentials.

With a compact footprint, the Bobst Expert CI flexo press is available in print widths between 1,050mm and 1,450mm with either eight or ten colour stations.

Bobst Expert CI flexo press can operate at speeds of up to 600m/min

The press is capable of running at speeds of up to 600m/min (1,968ft/min) and features a host of options to improve and automate process control.

SeaTac Packaging president David Huang said: “The new Bobst Expert CI flexo press will make our operations even more efficient.

“With its cutting-edge innovations, it will also allow us to print with water-based, food-safe inks, which are better for the environment.

“This was a major selling point for us when choosing our new technology partner, as we are listening to our customers’ concerns about the environmental impact of packaging and want to offer a sustainable choice to the market.”

Operating manufacturing facilities 40 miles south of Seattle, SeaTac Packaging is engaged in manufacturing laminated bags for foodstuffs, animal feed, agricultural products, chemical products and more in the US, Canada and the American Continent.

Recently, Italian flexible packaging firm Nuova Erreplast invested in a 10-colour Bobst Expert CI flexo press to expand production capacity. It has been installed at the company’s new 55,000m² site, which also features fully automated 6,500 pallet warehouse.