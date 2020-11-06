The strategic partnership allows Farmer Brothers to provide NuZee with access to its manufacturing capacity

NuZee to place up to 50 co-packing machines at Farmer Brothers' zero-waste facility. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/NuZee, Inc.)

NuZee, a US-based producer of pour-over pouches and teabag coffee pouches, has partnered with Farmer Bros. (Farmer Brothers), a wholesaler and distributor of coffee, tea and culinary products, to help scale its innovative products.

The strategic partnership allows Farmer Brothers to provide NuZee with access to manufacturing capacity as the latter firm continues to launch innovative coffee and tea products in the US.

NuZee to install co-packing machines at Farmer Brothers’ facility

As per the terms of the agreement, NuZee will have the option to place up to 50 co-packing machines in Farmer Brothers’ 500,000ft² zero-waste facility in Northlake, Texas in the US.

Strategically located nearby shipping ports and key distribution routes, the Farmer Brothers’ Northlake facility sits on over 28 acres. It allows efficient movement of inbound raw materials and outbound finished goods for both companies.

The NuZee’s machines, once commissioned at the Farmer Brothers’ facility, can produce up to 300 million single serve tea bag, coffee pouches and pour over drip cups.

NuZee president and CEO Masa Higashida said: “I am very excited to have Farmer Brothers as our manufacturing partner and believe by combining our expertise and capabilities we will be able to change the way single-serve coffee is enjoyed in America.”

NuZee expects the combination of its technical expertise with Farmer Brothers’ manufacturing and distribution capability to help accelerate the efficient delivery of its products to coffee companies and branded businesses.

Farmer Brothers president and CEO Deverl Maserang said: “We are delighted to partner with NuZee in helping to scale their innovative products and well-recognised brands in the US.

“By leveraging our manufacturing and distribution capabilities the agreement provides Farmer Brothers with incremental cost leverage and upside opportunity as NuZee builds its success in the US.

“Partnering with NuZee also is consistent with our demonstrated commitment to sustainable sourcing, production and distribution of environmentally conscious products.”