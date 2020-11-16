The new Konica Minolta AccurioLabel 230 Digital Label Press allows DKS to produce and convert labels into finished rolls in about two days

Digital Kopy Services intends to boost its operations. (Credit: bluebudgie from Pixabay)

Digital Kopy Services (DKS), a US-based wholesale trade printer, has installed a new Konica Minolta AccurioLabel 230 Digital Label Press to boost its operations.

The investment in the new label printing and converting service forms part of DKS’ plan to save its time and money while delivering superior quality results.

Designed to produce enhanced quality labels, the new Konica Minolta AccurioLabel 230 Digital Label Press allows DKS to produce and convert labels into finished rolls in about two days.

Konica Minolta press provides digital die-cutting capabilities

Upon printing, the firm die cuts the labels and stickers in the required shape and size while eliminating the need for expensive physical dies.

Additionally, the press allows DKS to provide a host of other advanced label printing services to its customers.

DKS said: “The services include variable printing and sequential numbering of labels for food and drug containers, the ability to print waterproof labels for outdoor and marine use, plus a host of other applications and needs. We can help with graphic design label artwork as well.”

Earlier this year, UK-based label printer Label Tec installed and commissioned the Konica Minolta AccurioLabel 230 digital label press at its undisclosed facility.

The new label press replaced Label Tec’s bizhub C71cf press that was commissioned by the converter in 2015.

The Konica Minolta AccurioLabel 230 press allows the converters to offer speed improvement on tack papers and tack films with a maximum print speed of 76ft/min and shorter warm-up times.

The press also provides an optional over-print kit for users to enable additional capabilities of running pre-printed media.