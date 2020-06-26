The new packaging range will allow the UK and Ireland producers to safely ship their individual bottles of spirits and wine

UPS, Sealed Air, Smurfit Kappa and Macfarlane Packaging have announced the launch of new range of packaging for shipping wine and spirits. (Credit: Matthias Böckel from Pixabay)

Logistics firm UPS, along with packaging firms Sealed Air (SEE), Smurfit Kappa and Macfarlane Packaging, has announced the launch of a new range of packaging for shipping wine and spirits.

The new packaging range has been specifically developed for shipping individual bottles of spirits and wine, enabling the UK and Ireland producers to broaden their markets and add new customers.

The new packaging range will allow to cautiously pack and ship individual bottles, which are provided in a range of shapes and sizes.

UPS has worked with packaging companies Smurfit Kappa and Sealed Air to test the new packaging range. UK-based Macfarlane Packaging has been selected to distribute the new range of packaging.

The new one-bottle packs are available in four customisable versions

The new one-bottle packs are available in four customisable versions to better meet the requirements of the wine and spirits bottles on the market.

The fully recyclable packaging is provided with Sealed Air’s Korrvu retention technology to help suspend the bottle in the transparent film. It will allow to display the pack in a shop or bar or deliver to family or friends as a gift.

UPS UK & Ireland president Mark Vale said: “Ecommerce presents a huge opportunity for drinks producers wanting to grow their businesses, as a fifth of alcohol consumers in key export markets are already purchasing their favourite brands online.

“We designed this new packaging to simplify the process and bring peace of mind that these fragile products will arrive safely at their destination.

“By combining this specialised packaging with UPS’s smart global logistics network, brokerage expertise and service coverage, distillers can focus on their passion and sharing their savoir-faire with the world.”

UPS also offers a direct-to-consumer wine shipping export service from selected European countries to destinations in 60 countries across North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. It also provides global business-to-business alcohol shipping services.

