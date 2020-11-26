The mobile freezer storage units will help thermally protect critical vaccines requiring ultra-low temperatures

Stirling ULT25 NEU portable ultra-low temperature freezer 3. (Credit: United Parcel Service of America, Inc.)

UPS Healthcare has collaborated with Stirling Ultracold to introduce portable ultra-low temperature (ULT) freezers for vaccines, in an effort to fight against Covid-19 disease.

The mobile freezer storage units are suitable for smaller point of care facilities, which require a more permanent solution for longer term freezer storage.

UPS is coordinating with Stirling to provide the Stirling ULT25 and Undercounter Model SU105 to thermally protect critical vaccines requiring ultra-low temperatures ranging from -20°C to -80°C.

Stirling CEO Dusty Tenney said: “We are truly proud to partner with UPS in this critical effort. As the leading manufacturer of small and portable ULT devices, Stirling Ultracold freezers integrate well with UPS Healthcare logistics to provide complete cold-chain of custody for COVID-19 vaccines from the drug manufacturers to medical facilities.”

UPS Healthcare has also expanded its dry ice production capabilities to better support the storage and transportation of cold chain products such as frozen vaccines, as per the manufacturer storage requirements.

UPS stated that it now can produce up to 1,200 lbs of dry ice per hour at its facilities in the US.

The increased production will also enable UPS to supply dry ice for US and Canadian hospitals, clinics and other points of care requiring dry ice to store vaccines locally. Dry ice, which is sourced at UPS Worldport, is available next day.

UPS Healthcare president Wes Wheeler said: “Enhancing our dry ice production capabilities increases our supply chain agility and reliability immensely when it comes to handling complex vaccines for our customers.

“Healthcare facilities in Louisville, Dallas and Ontario will ensure we have the capability to produce dry ice to sufficiently pack and replenish shipments as needed to keep products viable and effective.”

Recently, Vericool, a manufacturer of environmentally-friendly packaging solutions, has launched recyclable and compostable cooler for shipping Covid-19 vaccines.