UPM Solide kraft paper product family is certified as safe for direct food contact. (Credit: UPM)

UPM Specialty Papers has launched a new range of kraft papers designed for bags, wraps, single-packs and lamination.

The UPM Solide family of kraft papers feature a combination of strength as well as converting properties and are recyclable in the regular paper recycling stream. It also offers enhanced printability to maximise the packaging’s shelf impact.

UPM Specialty Papers sales director Dirk Ryckaert said: “UPM has made a commitment to novel climate positive innovations. The UPM Solide kraft papers are produced using 100% renewable and strong fibres from sustainably managed forests.”

“UPM Solide Lucent, for example, is a new translucent paper that offers a great alternative to plastics even on fast packaging lines where runnability is key.

“Our committed team of experts are ready to explore how the UPM Solide product family can be applied to your end-uses.”

UPM Solide helps in reducing plastic or non-recyclable materials usage

The UPM Solide kraft paper product family also helps in reducing the amount of plastic or non-recyclable materials while increasing the usage of renewable materials in the packaging.

Certified as safe for direct food contact, the UPM Solide products secured approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and The German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR).

UPM said that the mills, which produce UPM speciality papers, are also certified according to ISO 22000 food management systems.

The UPM Solide product family include UPM Solide, UPM Solide Smooth, UPM Solide Strong and UPM Solide Lucent.

