Effective from January 2020, UPM Raflatac will offer its portfolio of BPA-free thermal label papers and films

Image: UPM Raflatac offers BPA-free label papers and films for printers and brand owners. Photo: courtesy of UPM.

Finnish self-adhesive label materials supplier UPM Raflatac has launched a portfolio of chemical Bisphenol A (BPA)-free thermal label papers and films for printers and brand owners.

The move comes in response to the European Union’s (EU) directive announced earlier, which prevents the usage of chemical BPA by thermal paper manufacturers.

Effective from January 2020, UPM Raflatac will offer its portfolio of thermal label papers and films that are BPA-free.

Used as an organic synthetic compound during the manufacture of plastics, the BPA has been raising concerns since recent years due to its negative impact on the people’s health. This triggered the EU in launching regulations that restrict the use of BPA in plastics.

UPM Raflatac EMEIA VIP & Prime segment director Ville Pollari said: “BPA-free materials are soon to become an industry standard. We will continue to be at the forefront by investing in developing total phenol-free chemistry solutions going forward.

“By adopting total phenol-free thermal label papers, printers and brands can stay two steps ahead of the competition and protect their market position in the long term for the years to come.”

UPM Raflatac’s total phenol-free materials could shape industry standards

UPM Raflatac also launched total phenol-free thermal label paper options in a bid to meet the future developments and shape industry standards.

Recently, UPM Raflatac has opened a new label stock slitting and distribution terminal in Chelyabinsk, Russia to expand its operations.

Featuring 2m-wide slitting capabilities, the new facility will be equipped to provide an expanded range of sustainable paper, film and special products to the customers in the Ural region.

The new terminal is expected to complement the firm’s Russian Terminal Network, which comprises facilities in St. Petersburg and Moscow region that opened in 2009 and 2011, respectively.

UPM expects the new facility to further extend the service network and confirms its commitment to the Russian market and the surrounding region.