The RP48 adhesive expands UPM’s range of adhesives for low-temperature food labelling (as low as -15°C)

The RP48 acrylic adhesive designed for low-temperature food labelling. (Credit: UPM)

UPM Raflatac has introduced RP48 acrylic adhesive for low-temperature food labelling for the Southeast Asia market.

The new RP48 adhesive, which expands UPM’s range of adhesives for low-temperature food labelling (as low as -15°C), is designed to offer improved clarity and smooth convertibility.

In addition to providing good adhesion, the RP48 can be used for labelling food packages stored in cold and frozen conditions as low as -40°C.

UPM said in a statement: “RP48 performs well at low temperature, and excels at frozen conditions, in particular, ensuring labels on food packaging remain firmly in place and retain their shelf appeal.”

RP48 adhesive improves efficiency of converting and dispensing processes

The RP48 adhesive is capable of providing improved clarity when used with clear film faces as well as improves the stability and efficiency of the converting and dispensing processes.

The firm said that the RP48 can be paired with UPM Raflatac PP Matt White TC 80 or UPM Raflatac PP Clear TC 50 film face materials.

Recently, UPM Raflatac has launched polypropylene (PP) label film manufactured from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic.

The PP label material has been manufactured using SABIC’S TruCircle technology for certified circular PP products.

To deliver virgin-like resin feedstock, the PP PCR Clear and White products are made with a chemical recycling technology, which makes use of a mass-balance approach.

The PP PCR films, which offer the same properties as standard PP films, can be used in label applications such as rigid food packaging.

UPM is engaged in manufacturing sustainable and innovative products. It operates through six business areas including UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood.