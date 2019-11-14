At this year’s show UPM Raflatac will also display several sustainable products for the first time in Latin America that are unique innovations for the pressure sensitive labeling market

Image: UPM Raflatac will demonstrate how it is leading in sustainable labeling by presenting a holistic approach to sustainability at this year’s Andina Pack in Bogota. Photo: courtesy of UPM.

UPM Raflatac will proudly demonstrate how it is leading in sustainable labeling by presenting a holistic approach to sustainability at this year’s Andina Pack in Bogota, Colombia. Visit UPM Raflatac at booth Booth 314 (Hall 3, Level 1) to learn how the company’s sustainable approach to its products and services can unleash the potential of your brand.

At this year’s show UPM Raflatac will also display several sustainable products for the first time in Latin America that are unique innovations for the pressure sensitive labeling market. This includes UPM Raflatac Forest Film™, the world’s first wood-based film labeling material, as well as new UPM Raflatac RAFNXT+ sustainable paper laminates.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with the company’s experts to learn about UPM Raflatac’s brand and promotional labels, informational labels and functional labels. There they can view examples of how the labels perform on a variety of end-use applications and take home high-quality label samples.

“At UPM Raflatac we state that labels matter when it comes to sustainable packaging,” says Diddier Solano, Area Sales Director, Latin America, UPM Raflatac. “This year in Bogota, we’re unveiling new solutions that support the important role labels play in a brand’s ability to enable a circular economy. Our goal is to help brands meet their sustainability targets by being the partner of choice in labeling a smarter future beyond fossils.”

Be sure to visit booth Booth 314 (Hall 3, Level 1) to find out more about UPM Raflatac’s innovative and sustainable labeling solutions at this year’s Andina Pack.

Source: Company Press Release