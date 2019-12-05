The new RP670 adhesive is expected to meet the needs for reliable adhesion even in rough and demanding surfaces which may cause challenges to standard multipurpose label materials

Image: UPM Raflatac launches new RP670 adhesive for demanding film labelling. Photo: courtesy of UPM.

Finnish self-adhesive label materials supplier UPM Raflatac has launched a new high-tack adhesive for film labelling in home and personal care and food applications.

The new RP670 adhesive, which is now available in the EMEIA region, is designed for applications where a higher adhesion on demanding film labelling is needed.

As the containers for home and personal care come in various shapes, sizes and materials, posing a range of different labelling challenges, said the company.

UPM Raflatac said that the need for designing more sustainable packaging solutions leads to lighter-weight containers and increasing amounts of post-consumer recycled (PCR) content both are creating needs for labelling.

The Finnish company said that the new RP670 adhesive is expected to meet the needs for reliable adhesion even in rough and demanding surfaces which may cause challenges to standard multipurpose label materials.

The new adhesive is suitable for HDPE, PP, PET, glass and metal packaging

The new high-tack adhesive is available with clear and white PP and PE films and pairs well with UPM Raflatac SmartChoice FSC-certified liners.

RP670 adhesive is suitable for HDPE, PP, PET, glass and metal packaging.

Furthermore, the self-adhesive label materials supplier said that opting the correct material can help prevent issues like darting, tunnelling, wrinkling, bubbles, and edge lift and also protect the brand image for the lifetime of the product.

Recently, UPM has joined the 4evergreen alliance, which is a new initiative undertaken by pan-European association Cepi, was established as a forum to involve and connect industry members from across the fibre-based packaging value chain.

The self-adhesive label materials supplier has launched a portfolio of chemical Bisphenol A (BPA)-free thermal label papers and films for printers and brand owners.

Starting from January 2020, the Finnish company will offer its portfolio of thermal label papers and films that are BPA-free.