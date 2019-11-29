UPM Raflatac RAFNXT+ is now the world’s first label material verified by the Carbon Trust

Image: UPM Raflatac’s RAFNXT+ label material is verified by the Carbon Trust. Photo: courtesy of UPM.

As part of its holistic approach to sustainability UPM Raflatac offers solutions that help customers and brand owners reach beyond their sustainability goals. UPM Raflatac RAFNXT+ is now the world’s first label material verified by the Carbon Trust, an international organization working to reduce carbon emissions. Compared to the company’s standard range, it helps companies to reduce their carbon footprint and mitigate climate change.

“Companies are looking for tangible solutions to take positive climate actions. Through our RAFNXT+ range we want to help our customers and brand owners grow their businesses, not their carbon footprint,” says Mauri Suomela, Senior Vice President, Paper Laminates, UPM Raflatac.

Optimized product design is the starting point for sustainable packaging. Due to its smarter use and choice of natural resources, RAFNXT+ enables superior carbon performance compared to UPM Raflatac’s standard range. RAFNXT+ paper label materials are sourced from sustainably managed FSC® certified forests (FSC®-C012530). The range uses less raw materials, energy and water, and generates less waste during its lifecycle compared to standard labels. Thus, RAFNXT+ can contribute to positive action on climate change.

UPM Raflatac is using a science-based approach to quantify the positive impact that can be achieved by choosing RAFNXT+ instead of standard label materials, including carbon emission reduction and the forests’ increased capacity to remove carbon. This calculation model is verified by the Carbon Trust and is in accordance to international greenhouse gas accounting standard PAS2050.

“We are pleased to see UPM Raflatac developing new product ranges to help their customers reduce the carbon impact of their overall packaging. Through their commitment to comprehensive product footprinting, they are providing a high level of transparency regarding the impact of their product ranges.” Hugh Jones, Managing Director Business Services, Carbon Trust.

The RAFNXT+ range is suitable for a wide variety of applications, including retail, packaged food, transport and logistics label applications. It offers companies an opportunity to take a positive climate action through a smart choice of label material.

Source: Company Press Release