The new portfolio of labelling solutions made with Mohawk Renewal Hemp and Straw paper face stocks

UPM Raflatac’s new sustainable roll-fed pressure-sensitive labelling material. (Credit: UPM)

UPM Raflatac has partnered with Mohawk Fine Papers, a manufacturer of fine papers, envelopes, and speciality materials for printing, to offer sustainable roll-fed pressure-sensitive labelling solutions in the Americas.

UPM Raflatac has introduced a portfolio of labelling solutions made with Mohawk Renewal Hemp and Straw paper face stocks.

Mohawk chief revenue officer Melissa Stevens said: “Mohawk Renewal expands the definition of responsible papermaking, and our partnership with UPM Raflatac makes it easier than ever for printers and brands to reach beyond their label and packaging sustainability targets.”

UPM Raflatac’s new label products are made of Mohawk paper face stocks

The UPM Raflatac’s pressure-sensitive label products are made of Mohawk Renewal Hemp (30% Hemp + 70% Post-Consumer Waste) and Mohawk Renewal Straw (30% Straw + 70% Post-Consumer Waste).

The face stocks, which are already used in wine, spirits and craft beverage industries, can be customised with a broad range of adhesives and liners for food and retail applications, UPM said.

UPM Raflatac Americas Craft Beverage, Wine, Spirits segment manager Lee Green said: “At UPM Raflatac we say that ‘labels matter’ because they are a key piece in a brand’s ability to enable a circular economy with their packaging materials.

“The Mohawk Renewal portfolio offers printers and end-users unique, sustainable products combined with high performance and fantastic shelf appeal.”

The new pressure-sensitive labelling solutions, which form part of the UPM Raflatac SmartChoice portfolio, allow companies to use renewable materials and post-consumer waste in label applications.

The new line of Mohawk Renewal labelling materials enables brands to express their uniqueness while keeping true to their sustainability goals.

Recently, UPM Raflatac has announced the launch of Rêverie 2, a new premium collection of unique, high-end labelling materials for wines, spirits, and craft beverages.