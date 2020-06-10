The label collection includes a variety of FSC-certified materials (FSC-C012530) from sustainably managed forests and materials made from 100% recycled content and other controlled sources

UPM Raflatac launches premium collection of high-end labelling materials. (Credit: UPM.)

UPM Raflatac has launched Rêverie 2, a new premium collection of unique, high-end labelling materials for wines, spirits, and craft beverages.

The firm along with its partners have created the new premium collection to meet their expectations and enable innovative printing techniques and finishes.

A variety of FSC-certified materials (FSC-C012530) from sustainably managed forests and materials made from 100% recycled content and other controlled sources are included in the collection.

According to UPM Raflatac, the new collection helps the brand owners to reach their sustainability targets connecting to mitigating climate change or promoting circular economy.

UPM Raflatac Ronda PCR Ice Premium is one of the label materials in the collection

UPM Raflatac Wine, Spirits and Craft Beverage business development manager Vincent Tavernier said: “A product’s label is a key touchpoint that provokes an emotional reaction and establishes an instant relationship with consumers, and we developed this collection with that in mind.

“Labels can communicate a lot about the character of the product they represent, and we’re excited to offer brands the opportunity to put their best foot forward in the competitive wine, spirits, and beverage market with intriguing label designs that tell a compelling story.”

The new premium collection comprises UPM Raflatac Jazz Ice Premium, UPM Raflatac Jazz Silver Ice Premium, UPM Raflatac Ronda PCR Ice Premium, UPM Raflatac Rust and UPM Raflatac Sabrage Blanc de Blancs Ice Premium.

The UPM Raflatac Ronda PCR Ice Premium is a refined material that is made from 100% recycled content, with an optimal level of whiteness and superior embossing properties combined with excellent ice-bucket performance.

Recently, UPM Raflatac has introduced a new chemical resistant adhesive for wet wipe labelling in the APAC region.