The two new Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified label materials, UPM Raflatac Recycled Coat PCR-FSC paper face and Honey Glassine PCR-FSC, are made with recycled content

Image: UPM Raflata’s new sustainable paper label material. Photo: courtesy of UPM.

UPM Raflatac has launched two new sustainable paper label materials with recycled content, for the packaging industry.

The new materials, Recycled Coat PCR-FSC paper face and Honey Glassine PCR-FSC, have been designed to help brand owners contribute to a circular economy, reduce the pressure on forests, and consumption of natural resources.

The UPM Raflatac Recycled Coat PCR-FSC paper face liner, which uses 99% recycled wood fibre material, helps customers increase the amount of recycled content in their packaging.

The Honey Glassine PCR-FSC liners, which are used in UPM Raflatac’s RAFNXT+ range, contains recycled glassine fibre.

The liner is made with content collected from UPM Raflatac’s RafCycle partners. It is used as raw material to produce new liner.

In a bid to promote a circular economy, the firm said it collects the paper liner waste and gives it a new life as paper liner.

UPM Raflatac VIP & prime business segment director Ville Pollari said: “The world is facing serious challenges such as climate change and resource scarcity.

“We want to be part of the solution by offering label materials that enhance the sustainability of packaging, yet maintain the functionality, quality and commercial feasibility. Our paper label materials with recycled content contribute to these needs perfectly.”

Earlier this month, UPM Raflatac and UPM Biofuels have created two wood-based renewable labelling materials, UPM Raflatac Forest Film and UPM Raflatac Fossil-Free Adhesive.

The new labelling materials have been designed to meet the brand owners’ needs to replace traditional fossil-based virgin materials with renewable ones.

UPM said that the main raw material is UPM BioVerno naphtha, which is claimed to be an ideal renewable component for replacing fossil-based raw materials with sustainably sourced renewable feedstock.

UPM Raflatac is engaged in producing self-adhesive label materials. Employing around 3,000 people, the firm also provides paper and film label stock for consumer product and industrial labelling.