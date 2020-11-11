The new LabelLoop range includes paper label face materials produced using recycled paper label liner

UPM Raflatac has launched new sustainable LabelLoop range. (Credit: UPM)

UPM Raflatac, a provider of sustainable labelling solutions, has expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of a new LabelLoop range.

Launched in the Americas market, the new LabelLoop range comprises paper label face materials produced using recycled paper label liner.

LabelLoop range supports circular economy

Designed to support the circular economy, the LabelLoop range enables brands to achieve their sustainability commitments, such as landfill reduction targets and increased use of recycled content.

The label liners used in LabelLoop materials will be collected through the RafCycle by UPM Raflatac service and other industry initiatives.

The paper liners will be de-siliconised and transformed into recycled pulp by Sustana Fiber. Later, it will be turned into paper face stock by other suppliers.

UPM Raflatac will use the new materials to produce semi-gloss label stock with up to 30% post-consumer waste.

According to the company, the new materials will offer the same high standards of print quality and high-speed converting as compared to its standard offering and are suitable for different end-uses.

UPM Raflatac Americas paper laminates prime business segment manager Scott Conrad said: “We’re incredibly proud to bring this exclusive new product range to market – a true first in the packaging industry.

“Label liners are often landfilled or downcycled, so to turn them into new LabelLoop products that do not sacrifice performance represents a tremendous step forward in our company’s quest to label a smarter future. We think this will bring great value to sustainability-minded brands looking to go circular with their packaging materials.”

In June this year, UPM Raflatac partnered with Mohawk Fine Papers to offer sustainable roll-fed pressure-sensitive labelling solutions in the Americas.