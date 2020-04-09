The PP PCR Clear and White products are made with a chemical recycling technology, which makes use of mass-balance approach

The PP PCR Clear and White products deliver virgin-like resin feedstock. (Credit: UPM)

UPM Raflatac has launch what it claims to be the first polypropylene (PP) label film manufactured from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic, on the market.

The PP label material has been manufactured using SABIC’S TruCircle technology for certified circular PP products.

In order to deliver virgin-like resin feedstock, the PP PCR Clear and White products are made with a chemical recycling technology, which makes use of mass-balance approach.

The chemical recycling process will enable the use of recycled plastics in applications, UPM noted.

SABIC circular economy leader Mark Vester said: “TRUCIRCLE is a significant milestone in our journey and with it, we’re more committed than ever to collaborating to close the loop on used plastics for the good of our planet.”

PP PCR label material can be used in rigid food packaging

The PP PCR films, which offer the same properties as standard PP films, can be used in label applications such as rigid food packaging.

UPM Raflatac executive vice-president Antti Jääskeläinen said: “We are happy to be involved in our industry’s shift toward more circular solutions and this innovative product is the first of its kind available on the market.

“It is a concrete outcome of our efforts to label a smarter future beyond fossils by developing products that reduce the use of nonrenewable materials and treat waste as a valuable resource.”

The new PP PCR Clear and White products with ISCC PLUS certification have been developed as part of the UPM’s target to make all plastic packaging 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

Earlier this year, UPM has developed a wood-based biocomposite material, UPM Formi EcoAce, made of completely renewable resources using the residues from pulp production.