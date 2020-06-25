The new wash-off label materials are part of the UPM Raflatac SmartCircle sustainable product range

UPM Raflatac has introduced new RW85C wash-off label solutions in Americas market. (Credit: UPM)

UPM Raflatac has introduced new RW85C wash-off label materials for PET containers in the Americas market.

Most of the recycled PET will be generally downcycled, as it is not suitable for turning back into bottles or food containers, said the company.

UPM Raflatac’s new wash-off label materials are integrated with enhanced formulation for better separation

The new wash-off label materials, which are part of the UPM Raflatac SmartCircle sustainable product range, can be efficiently separated due to the enhanced formulation.

The improved formulation of the RW85C adhesive will help provide better clarity and haze levels, enabling to create advanced PET flakes suitable for newly formed PET containers. It will also help avoid contamination and recycle products in an efficient manner.

UPM’s clear white or silver metalised film face materials can be combined with the company’s PCR liner, which includes up to 90% post-consumer recycled content.

The SmartCircle RW85C solutions are said to be recognised by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR), as they achieve the Critical Guidance testing requirements.

UPM Raflatac Americas sustainability manager Tyler Matusevich said: “At UPM Raflatac we are committed to exploring and innovating for a future beyond fossils. Our company is seeking ever smarter, more circular ways to transform waste into raw materials and increase the recyclability of the products we use every day.

“We’re proud to offer an even better version of our cutting-edge RW85C solutions in the Americas to help support brands in their sustainability targets for recycled materials in their packaging and in their transition from a linear to circular economy.”

In May, UPM Raflatac launched what its claims to be the label industry’s first paper face materials constructed from recycled label material in the US.