UPM Formi EcoAce biocomposite material can be used in food contact, personal care, and consumer goods. (Credit: Selling of my photos with StockAgencies is not permitted from Pixabay.)

UPM has developed a wood-based biocomposite material, named UPM Formi EcoAce, which is made of completely renewable resources using the residues from pulp production.

The new material is made of certified wood and cellulose fibres along with certified renewable PP polymers from TRUCIRCLE solutions of SABIC.

The solutions are made with wood-based feedstock, which is obtained from UPM Biofuels production.

UPM said that the new biocomposite is a drop-in solution which can replace fossil-based solutions as it has similar quality and performance to non-renewable alternatives.

SABIC Circular Economy leader Mark Vester said: “Certified renewable polymers from SABIC’s TRUCIRCLE solutions act as a bridge to enable the value chain to evolve from a linear to a circular economy.”

UPM Formi can be used in food contact, personal care and consumer goods

The new recyclable and odourless composite material can be used in end-use applications that include food contact, personal care, and consumer goods which are made by injection moulding or extrusion.

UPM Formi also brings new possibilities to injection moulding and extrusion by joining high-quality to sustainability.

UPM Biocomposites UPM Formi business director Ralf Ponicki said: “Having multi-use material performance in its DNA, our EcoAce biocomposite reduces waste through less material consumption.

“The biocomposite is enhancing part lifetime, provided from bio-material that is based on renewable resources, utilising residues from existing pulp production.

“After successful pilots, we are now looking forward to start offering our new biocomposite to business partners around the world.”

The wood-look surfaced new biocomposite material is warm and silky to the touch and can be manufactured in different colours, from light to dark shades.

The new UPM Formi EcoAce biocomposite is recyclable and suitable for energy production after disposal.

In November last year, UPM has joined the 4evergreen alliance, a new initiative by Cepi, the European association representing the paper industry to increase the contribution of fibre-based packaging in a circular and sustainable economy.