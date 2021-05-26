UPM Asendo Pro fibre-based barrier paper can be used for dry, greasy and frozen foods, as well as wrappings that need better print properties

UPM Specialty Papers has introduced new fibre-based barrier paper. (Credit: UPM)

UPM Specialty Papers has expanded its sustainable and recyclable packaging paper portfolio with the introduction of new UPM Asendo Pro fibre-based barrier paper.

UPM Asendo Pro, which is produced using renewable materials, is a two-side coated paper that offers multiple advantages similar to an easily recyclable mono-material.

Designed to provide a better basis for high-quality visuals, the new UPM Asendo Pro features advanced grease resistance, good moisture resistance and mineral oil barrier properties that will help efficiently protect the product.

UPM Specialty Papers EMEA sales head Tommi Heinonen said: “We provide sustainable premium quality products to replace conventional plastic packaging and increase the share of renewable packaging solutions.

“UPM Asendo Pro is a cost-effective, durable and safe-to-use recyclable barrier paper that supports even demanding packaging requirements, helps companies reach their sustainability goals and matches regulatory demands.”

UPM Asendo Pro fibre-based barrier paper can be used for dry, greasy and frozen foods, in addition to wrappings that need better print properties.

The company has collaborated with multiple stakeholders to assess the performance and different qualities of the new fibre-based barrier paper.

UPM has worked with converters, packaging line manufacturers and brand owners to test the product’s features, as well as secure inputs and feedback during the development of the barrier paper.

In addition, the collaborative development process comprised of enhancement of the product’s appealing print performance.

UPM Specialty Papers products and technology director Janne Varvemaa said: “Collaboration is at the heart of UPM and has also been a key element during this process. The feedback we received from our co-operative partners when developing this new barrier paper was extremely valuable.

“UPM Asendo Pro is specifically created together with our partners and customers. By listening closely to their wishes and aiming to answer their needs – both functionally and visually – we bring added value to the entire value chain and offer a competitive edge.”

In October last year, UPM Specialty Paper introduced new UPM Solide family of kraft papers for bags, wraps, single-packs and lamination.