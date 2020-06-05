The company has ramped up its inventory to meet the needs of medical workers, first responders, and workers in essential businesses to help reduce the spread of Covid-19

Universal Packaging is providing FDA-approved face masks. (Credit: PRNewswire / Universal Packaging)

Universal Packaging, a leading provider of personal protective equipment (PPE), has long delivered solutions to companies requiring this important equipment.

The company has ramped up its inventory to meet the needs of medical workers, first responders, and workers in essential businesses to help reduce the spread of Covid-19. Their 50,000 sq. ft. warehouse is stocked and ready to deliver with same-day shipping available.

Universal Packaging has already delivered masks to hundreds of companies including first responders, manufacturers, medical and long-term care facilities, and is receiving new orders daily from across the U.S. “We rushed production to meet the country’s growing need so we can help keep everyone safe while we face this horrible pandemic,” said Ryan Rush, President, Universal Packaging.

Serving the community is important to Universal Packaging. “The company has donated thousands of masks to local police to ensure our first responders are protected during this difficult time,” said Rush.

Universal Packaging’s masks include an FDA-approved, 3-Ply Surgical Mask with flexible earloop bands that stretch to fit all sizes. The KN95 masks offer five layers of protection and a comfortable fit.

