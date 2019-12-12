UCIC has invested in EFI Nozomi corrugated printer to enter into new market segments and expand its customer base

Image: Saudi's United Carton Industries has invested in EFI Nozomi corrugated printer.

Saudi Arabia-based United Carton Industries Company (UCIC) has invested in EFI Nozomi corrugated printer to boost its production capabilities.

The company has purchased an EFI Nozomi C18000 six-colour and single-pass LED inkjet printer from Electronics For Imaging to enter into new market segments, increase customer base and better compete in the region.

Established in 1990, UCIC primarily provides corrugated solutions for customised packaging requirements. The company has a capacity of around 400,000 metric tonnes or 1.2 billion boxes on average per annum.

The Nozomi C18000 printer will allow UCIC to start replacing HD flexo work with digital in its five facilities in Saudi Arabia.

The adoption of digital printing will help UCIC to increase its overall production capacity for point of sale displays. It allows the company to better handle shorter runs and changing customer demands.

EFI Nozomi C18000 press offers three modes to improve print quality and ink consumption

EFI Nozomi C18000 press provides three modes to improve print quality and ink consumption. The Photo mode enables matching of more than 90% of Pantone Colors in six colours with no ink consumption limit.

The Pop mode minimises the colour gamut slightly and reduces the ink consumption, while the Eco mode works with a restricted colour range and the lowest possible ink consumption.

The 71-inch wide EFI Nozomi C18000 holds the capacity to print up to 246 linear feet per minute. It can print 10,000 35×35-inch boards per hour two-up.

EFI Nozomi C18000 press features single-pass and piezo inkjet imaging system that delivers precise and high-fidelity colour.

UCIC’s new printer also comes with a six-colour configuration of Genuine EFI Inks expanded-gamut imaging with matte, satin or glossy finishes

The Nozomi printer is directed by the Fiery NZ-1000 digital front end (DFE) that offers better print and colour quality.

UCIC president Mohnish Rikhy said: “UCIC’s priority is to meet customer expectations, which are constantly increasing due to ever changing market conditions.

“New technologies such as digital printing with EFI’s Nozomi C18000 printer help us meet these demands and stay ahead of the competition.”

