New Malaysian plant is part of company’s ‘Close to You’ strategy; brand-new 127 SAFE-TE closure for baby food safety launched

Image: Officials from United Caps. Photo: courtesy of UNITED CAPS.

United Caps, an international manufacturer of caps and closures, today reported that it held a formal grand opening for its new manufacturing plant located in Kulim, Malaysia. This plant positions United Caps as a global player with continuing growth, opening new opportunities in the Asian market with its ‘Close to You’ strategy.

During the event, United Caps launched a brand-new product designed specifically to meet the needs of the Asian market. 127 SAFE-TE breathes new life into baby food safety and convenience with impenetrable security features and a premium gold colour offering.

“We were pleased to welcome a large group of invited dignitaries and guests to the grand opening of our new plant in Kulim, Malaysia, yesterday,” says Benoit Henckes, CEO of United Caps. “The decision to build this plant was part of our Close to You strategy to better serve the Asian market. This proximity enables us to shorten delivery times and focus on products that are the most relevant to this important market region, as demand for our products continues to grow. It was also an opportunity to launch a new product, 127 SAFE- TE, our next-generation closure for infant nutrition. As we celebrate our 80th anniversary, we are also celebrating our transition from a European to a fully global organisation. The event was carried out live in all of our other subsidiaries throughout Europe as well.”

SAFE-TE: The Details

As the market reference for snap caps and scoops for tins of infant milk powder over the past 80 years, United Caps continues to develop and improve its line of infant nutrition closures. The new SAFE-TE line takes United Caps offerings for infant nutrition products to the next level, addressing the need in the Asian market for increased tamper evidence (TE) indicators and a more premium look. Like our popular PROTECSCOOP, SAFE-TE is a flip-top hinged closure whose innovative design allows easy preparation of infant feeding bottles. 127 SAFE-TE’s tamper-evident band presents highly visible evidence of any tampering with a unique ‘drop down’ lock that makes it incredibly obvious if the product has been opened. Thanks to the new flex band, it is literally impossible for a malevolent actor to remove the closure, tamper with the contents, and return the closure to its original condition. United Caps’ award-winning anti-counterfeiting solutions add even greater levels of reassurance. SAFE-TE’s contamination-free foil-sealed chamber protects the included scoop until use, and an integrated hook keeps the scoop handy for further use. SAFE-TE is offered in the four standard United Caps colours plus a premium gold, which offers the overall look of higher quality and standout shelf appearance that is a growing requirement in Asian markets. Advanced in-mould labelling options further enhance opportunities for brands to differentiate themselves.

For brands implementing SAFE-TE, there are minor or no changes required to existing capping/filling lines. 127 SAFE-TE is available in 127 mm, with a 99 mm solution in the pipeline.

“We were extremely pleased with the attendees’ warm reception of the new SAFE-TE line, which will be available in both Asian and European versions,” adds Henckes. “We look forward to getting this product to the market, and to welcoming other visitors to see our state- of-the-art facilities.”

Production of SAFE-TE for the Asian market will begin in Kulim in September 2020.

Reaching its 80th anniversary is a significant milestone that United Caps is celebrating throughout 2019. “Our long heritage in continued success in this business is a powerful endorsement of the level of knowledge and expertise we have been able to accumulate over the years,” Henckes remarks. “Our legacy is one of progress, but we are certainly not resting on our laurels. We are looking ahead to continued and significant innovation during our next 80 years, with a platform designed to continue our growth and progression. We are excited about what comes next!”

Source: Company Press Release