Consumer goods giant Unilever has launched the trial of wrapper-less ice-cream multipack with Solero Organic Peach in order to minimise the use of plastic in the homes.

Image: Unilever has launched trial of wrapper-less ice-cream multipack with Solero Organic Peach. Photo: courtesy of Unilever.

The first ever wrapper-less ice-cream multipack of Solero Organic Peach is said to have 35% less plastic compared to the original Solero Organic pack with individual plastic wrappers.

Launched in January this year, Solero Organic Peach is certified organic and delivers 60kcal per lolly.

The new box is provided with built-in compartments for allowing inserting individual ice creams without a plastic wrapper, and it can also be widely recycled in the UK.

Solero’s new box is made from a specially designed polyethylene (PE) coated cardboard, allowing consumers to have the ice lollies without compromising on the quality of the product.

The wrapper-less ice-cream multipack for Solero’s Organic Peach range is being trialled exclusively with Ocado, with a limited number of products, to evaluate the new packaging and collect consumer response.

Unilever refreshment vice president Noel Clarke said: “As we head towards summer, we’ve listened to our customers and are working hard to rethink plastic packaging for our ice cream ranges.

“We’re delighted to be trialling this wrapper-less Solero multipack with Ocado in the UK. If successful and the feedback from customers is positive, this innovative pack could reduce the amount of plastic we use in the future to package our ice creams.”

Solero trial is part of the firm’s ‘#GetPlasticWise’ initiative, which intends to rethink plastic in the UK. Under the initiative, the company will work collaboratively with partners to explore solutions and gain support, as well as educate consumers on reduction of plastic consumption.

The ‘#GetPlasticWise’ campaign includes a five point plastic plan to make plastic packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

The plan focuses on five major areas, comprising of increasing the amount of recycled content in products and recyclability of packaging, and reduce the amount of plastic in products and business and ensure the plastic to be reused, recycled or composted.

The five point plastic plan will also focus on seeking alternatives to plastic, supporting positive behaviour change in consumers and employees and work collaboratively with a range of partners to affect change.