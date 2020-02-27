Stora Enso’s renewable and recyclable packaging board will help Unilever to replace fossil-based materials

Stora Enso has provided its recyclable packaging board for Ingman ice cream packaging. (Credit: Stora Enso)

Unilever Finland is set to launch its Ingman ice cream in a sustainable carton produced using Stora Enso’s renewable packaging material.

Stora Enso has provided its full- renewable and recyclable packaging board for the newly designed one-litre carton for Ingman ice cream, which will be available to the customers in early March.

Unilever, a major player in the ice market, has been selling Ingman ice cream in Finland since 1978.

Ingman ice creams senior brand manager Hilla Carpén said: “We are beyond excited to introduce Ingman’s new brand identity and the new fully plant-based packaging material in the 1 litre ice creams.”

Performa Cream packaging board has been used to manufacture new ice cream cartons

Stora Enso said that Performa Cream packaging board with a plant-based PE Green barrier coating has been used to produce one-litre cartons for Ingman ice cream.

Performa Cream is a food-grade packaging material that can be used in several applications where rigidity, purity and good visual characteristics are required.

The sustainable material is said to help Unilever to minimise waste by replacing fossil-based materials.

According to Stora Enso, the board used in the new ice cream cartons is FSC Mix labeled, which verifies its traceable origin in sustainably managed forests.

Stora Enso packaging materials division’s brand owner accounts head Sari Häkli said: “Unilever is responding to the needs of consumers who are looking for more eco-friendly solutions and packaging made from fully renewable and recyclable materials.

“Our paperboard with a plant-based barrier provides the same protection, sealability and food safety as a carton with fossil-based barrier. The package can be recycled in Finland’s carton recycling system.”

Earlier this month, Stora Enso launched new barrier materials for paper cup and food packaging applications. The new eco-friendly and recyclable barrier solution has been developed to replace plastics in foodservice applications.