Unicorr purchased the new four-colour flexo folder gluer with die-cutting capability in a bid to meet the needs of expanding customer base

Image: The Bobst 8.20 flexo gluer is ideal for both long and short runs. Photo: courtesy of jaymethunt from Pixabay.

Packaging and containers company Unicorr Packaging Group has purchased Bobst high-speed flexo folder gluer, Bobst FFG 8.20 Expertline.

The investment in new four-colour flexo folder gluer with die-cutting capability is a part of Unicorr’s efforts to meet the needs of expanding customer base.

Installed at Unicorr’s Massachusetts Container facility in Marlborough, UK, the new Bobst 8.20 machine is designed to produce corrugated boxes for industries including food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, appliances and home goods, industrial products, and shipping and distribution.

Bobst FFG 8.20 Expertline allows for ultra-quick setup time

Designed to allow for ultra-quick setup time, the fully automated system is equipped to produce up to 24,000 boxes per hour while delivering reliable and consistent quality. The system has the ability to print up to four colours and has a die-cut section.

Massachusetts Container general manager Matt Perkins said: “As Unicorr’s customer base continues to grow, we are always looking for the latest technology and equipment that is best suited to support their growth and serve their varied needs.

“The Bobst 8.20 provides additional capacity, speed, quality and dependability, which results in the fast turnaround that today’s customers demand.”

Ideal for both long and short runs, the Bobst 8.20 allows operators to set up the next job while the machine is running. The machine also features a camera inspection system designed to automatically reject unglued boxes

In June 2019, Unicorr has commenced operation on a new Göpfert six-colour, rotary die cutter Evolution High Board Line (HBL) press.

Located at Connecticut Container facility in North Haven, Connecticut, the Göpfert features auto-registration designed to enable the production of lithographic quality printing on corrugated.

Unicorr is engaged in manufacturing and distributing a wide range of corrugated containers, displays and retail packaging, and protective packaging for its customers. The company operates six manufacturing facilities and multiple satellite warehouses.