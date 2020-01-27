Valmet carry out major changes in the wet end of the paper machine PM1 at the Serbia's Umka Cardboard Mill

Officials from Umka and Valmet. (Credit: Valmet)

Finnish company Valmet has been selected to supply a board machine rebuild to Serbia’s Umka Cardboard Mill, a producer of recycled cardboard (white-lined chipboard).

At the mill, Umka operates 3,700mm-wide (wire) PM1 machine equipped to produce white lined chipboard grades with a basis weight range of 160-450 g/m². The mill has a current production capacity of 130,000 tonnes per year.

Under the contract, Valmet will carry out major changes in the wet end of the paper machine PM1 with broke collection, approach flow system and three OptiFlo Foudrinier headboxes to meet the growing requirements of high-quality board machine.

The PM1 machine will also be equipped with OptiFormer Multi forming section with multiple foudriniers while modifications will also be carried out in the press section.

The scope of delivery also includes an OptiCoat Layer curtain coating station with supply system, an OptiDry Turn air dryer, and an OptiWin Drum two-drum winder as well as related spare parts and paper machine clothing for start-up and Valmet DNA Machine Controls System.

Valmet will also provide a two-year Valmet Performance Center on-demand expert support for Umka, to help reach its targets.

Umka managing director Milos Ljusic said: “This rebuild is one of the most important strategic decisions we have made in the course of 80 years long history of the mill.

“I strongly believe in the success and bright future of Umka Cardboard Mill, with planned capacity of over 200,000 tonnes, further quality improvements and wider product portfolio.”

Rebuilt paper machine PM 1 to commence production in the second half of 2021

Valmet said that the rebuild aims to increase the production capacity for the customer. The rebuilt paper machine PM 1 is planned for start-up in the second half of 2021.

Valmet senior sales manager Pekka Turtinen said: “Together, we built up a solution which will help Umka increase production capacity and improve their end product quality.”

Valmet noted that the design speed of the new parts will be 440m/min while the daily design capacity will be approximately 620t.

The cardboard produced by Umka is used in the cardboard packaging manufacturing for the food, confectionery, pharmaceutical, chemical, tobacco, textile, and automotive industries as well as for lamination in the manufacture of transport packaging.

In November 2019, Valmet was selected by Swedish pulp and paper manufacturer SCA to deliver a new lime kiln and a fibreline upgrade for Obbola kraftliner expansion project in Sweden.