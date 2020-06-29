The ULMA Packaging's VTC 800-R continuous vertical wrapper is equipped to produce zipper packages at a speed of up to 60 packages per minute

ULMA Packaging's VTC 800-R continuous vertical wrapper. (Credit: ULMA Packaging)

Packaging equipment and service provider ULMA Packaging has introduced VTC 800-R continuous vertical wrapper for the food industry.

The new machine is equipped to produce zipper packages at a speed of up to 60 packages per minute.

ULMA Packaging said that its previous models have capacity to produce around 35 packages/min along with the resealable zipper application.

The new VTC 800-R model, however, has been developed to address the increasing demand from supermarkets for reclosable packages for grated cheese.

The firm expects the new solution to help dairy manufacturers meet specific packaging requirement while delivering maximum efficiency and production levels.

In a statement, ULMA Packaging said: “Our VTC 800-R continuous vertical wrappers with a rotated jaw facilitate operation with the zipper as it is applied lengthways, thus making it possible to increase production.”

VTC 800-R machine features special wash down design

The VTC 800-R features special wash down design to provide protection level IP66 while its design concept helps ensure high hygiene levels in all processes. This makes it superior from the other VTC 800 range products, the firm noted.

The company said it has been receiving several orders for the unit.

In January 2020, Harpak-ULMA, a North American subsidiary of ULMA, has developed new flow wrapper, ULMA FS-400, for packaging raw food products such as fresh poultry and meat.

The FS-400 flow wrapper has capacity to produce cost-effective, leak-proof trayed packaging for raw food products that vary in size and shape.

The company said that the new ULMA FS-400 flow pack wrapper has been developed as an alternative to formerly patented packaging technologies.