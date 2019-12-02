The company started the expansion work in December last year to provide additional space required to cope with the growth in our traysealing business

Image: ULMA Packaging completes the expansion of its traysealing plant in Oñati. Photo: courtesy of ULMA Packaging.

With a usable floor area of 5,000 m2, ULMA Packaging has completed the expansion work on the Goribar plant in a record time of 10 months and it is now fully operational.

Less than two years after the traysealing production plant was opened in Goribar, ULMA Packaging now has an additional 4,000 m2 production area, distributed across two floors, which are currently occupied by fully operational production lines.

As the Managing Director Cecilio Lejarreta anticipated at its opening in 2018, there was then the option to expand the building to double its capacity. ULMA Packaging started the expansion work in December last year and the building was completed in record time to provided the additional space required to cope with the growth in our traysealing business.

As in the plant’s entire production area, the expanded area has lean assembly lines for the production of traysealers, based on a management model focused on creating a production flow to offer maximum value to customers, using the minimum resources necessary.

This new investment is a clear commitment to promoting our traysealing business by providing it with the necessary resources to cope with the significant growth in recent years.

