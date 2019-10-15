The solution includes two sealings along the sides of the packaging and a chevron type cross sealing

Image: Ulma’s new easy-to-open flow pack packages for the medical sector. Photo: courtesy of ULMA Packaging.

This new solution by ULMA Packaging arose from the need to remove sterile products from packages while avoiding any type of contamination with microorganisms and/or particles that could migrate from the exterior of the packaging to the product while removing it.

The solution includes two sealings along the sides of the packaging and a chevron type cross sealing.

The package is hermetically sealed without any leaks with leak proof guarantee and uses a peelable film with Tyvek or paper panels already integrated to enable EtO sterilisation.

Starting at the chevron seal, the entire package can be opened without coming into contact with the product, so any possible contamination is avoided.

The versatility of this flow pack solution makes it possible to package products of different sizes with quick and easy format changes.

The resulting packaging adjusts to the dimensions of the product, thus avoiding traditional, oversized packaging. Therefore, less film is used and subsequent logistics costs are reduced.

Source: Company Press Release