Swedish pulp and paper manufacturer BillerudKorsnäs and The Paper Straw Co have unveiled the first functional 180° U-Bend paper straw.

Image: The new functional 180° U-Bend paper straw can be used for individual drink cartons such as juice, milk and water. Photo: courtesy of BillerudKorsnäs.

The new functional 180° U-Bend paper straw has been developed to be used for individual drink cartons such as juice, milk, and water.

BillerudKorsnäs said it has filed a patent for the U-Bend paper straw with the support of The Paper Straw Company, which will manufacture the straw in Manchester, England and in the US.

The -Bend paper straw, which is durable and recyclable, is made with FibreForm, a uniquely shapable paper patented by BillerudKorsnäs.

The biodegradable straw is produced by using materials from sustainably sourced forests, helping to reduce litter and pollution compared to plastic straws.

BillerudKorsnäs account executive formable solutions Emma Hellqvist said: “The U-Bend straw is the first paper straw that is 180° bendable. It can be used together with existing drink packaging.

“Today many billion bendable straws are produced in a year which means that the potential for our business and our contribution to a more sustainable packaging world is, to say the least, considerable.”

BillerudKorsnäs is planning industrial trials with the new paper straw to commercialise by the end of this year.

The Paper Straw Co is owned by Hoffmaster Group, which produces Aardvark straws and will support the production of the U-Bend paper straw in the US market.

The Paper Straw Co co-founder Geert Pijper said: “We are excited to expand our line of paper straw offerings with the patent pending U-Bend paper straw.”

Established in April 2018, The Paper Straw Co is a startup business involved in the production of paper straws for the customers in the Manchester area.

BillerudKorsnäs provides packaging materials and solutions to its customers. With customers in more than 100 countries, the company is also a major provider of primary fibre-based packaging materials.

BillerudKorsnäs operates in three segments, including division board, division paper, and division solutions.

Division board offers a liquid packaging board and cartonboard, as well as fluting and liner. Division paper produces premium-grade kraft and sack paper for selected segments in the manufacturing, medical equipment, and consumer segments.

Division solutions will work to meet brand owners’ demand for sustainable and effective packaging solutions and systems.