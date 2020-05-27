Done with IT serves the entire continental U.S. as well as Canada with recycling and represents the largest network of e-Stewards and Certified R2 facilities in North America

TwoRivers ITAD Solutions has joined TERRA's Done with IT mail-in electronics recycling programme. (Credit: beear from Pixabay)

TwoRivers ITAD Solutions (TIS) has joined TERRA’s Done with IT program to provide a simple and safe electronics recycling mail-in option for businesses and individuals from their Certified R2 facility in Lithonia, GA.

“While the electronics recycling industry has been deemed essential, most e-waste recycling programs have been suspended,” said Steven Napoli, President & CEO of TERRA. “Done with IT offers e-waste recycling and ITAD services from nation’s best recyclers for both businesses and consumers without the need for physical contact.”

Devices such as laptops, desktops, cell phones, hard drives, etc. can be shipped directly to TIS’ certified facility through Done with IT’s mail-in program. All data stored on retired devices will be completely destroyed in accordance with their stringent certifications and all equipment will be responsibly recycled or refurbished for reuse.

“An expanding home-based workforce will require simple access to the certified data security and device refurbishment services TIS offers,” said Jason Price, President of TIS. “Partnering with TERRA will help us connect our solutions to those in need the essential services.”

Done with IT also provides opportunities for city, county and state governments to extend e-waste recycling options to their residents through its “Community Member” program. Likewise, business can connect to TERRA’s certified network and offer discounts to their employees through the its “Sustainer Member” program.

“TERRA and Done with IT are actively seeking more certified recycling partners like TIS,” Napoli added.

