Tupperware Brands has collaborated with World Central Kitchen to reduce the impact of single-use product waste in disaster relief efforts.

Image: Tupperware and World Central Kitchen have collaborated to reduce single-use product waste in disaster relief efforts. Photo: courtesy of PRNewsfoto / Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware will assist World Central Kitchen in the distribution of prepared meals at disaster relief sites through the supply of its durable and reusable food containers.

Both firms plan to use their competencies for the improvement of meal delivery systems and decrease the environmental footprint of disaster response.

Tupperware Brands global social impact vice-president Mark Shamley said: “Partnering with World Central Kitchen is an honor for the Tupperware family. For more than 70 years, we have been committed to providing life-changing opportunities and products that help people live smarter, safer and with less waste.”

The global social responsibility platform of Tupperware focuses on promoting disaster relief efforts and women-related causes, in addition to environmental stewardship.

Tupperware aims to offer solutions to single-use plastic waste by reducing its environmental impact across the full lifecycle of a product, including product design, manufacturing, distribution, consumption, recycling and recovery.

World Central Kitchen executive director Nate Mook said: “We share the common goal of helping local communities quickly return to thriving economies where philanthropy does not displace commerce and where the dignity of a hot meal can serve as an inspirational source of better days to come.”

The companies will collaborate to determine when to provide support based on the scope and scale of a disaster.

With the support of Tupperware Associates and volunteer resources, World Central Kitchen will coordinate direct meal distribution on-the-ground.

Tupperware Brands will supply select reusable containers to reduce the environmental impact of single-use products.

World Central Kitchen, which was established by Chef José Andrés following the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti, is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organisation that focuses on using the power of food to empower communities and strengthen economies.

Since its formation, the work of World Central Kitchen has benefited communities in Brazil, Cambodia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Nicaragua, Zambia, and the US.