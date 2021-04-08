Tupperware has also entered into a new material partnership with Eastman for Tritan Renew, which is an advanced resin produced using polyester renewal technology

Tupperware Brands has launched new Lunch-It Containers and Sandwich Keepers. (Credit: PRNewsfoto / Tupperware Brands Corporation)

Tupperware Brands has expanded its ECO+ sustainable material product line with the introduction of two new products, Lunch-It Containers and Sandwich Keepers.

The company has also entered into a new material partnership with Eastman for Tritan Renew, as part of its sustainable efforts.

In 2019, Tupperware first launched ECO+ with a new material, which consists of mixed plastic waste that is destined for incineration or landfill as a source.

After initial success, Tupperware has expanded its ECO+ line with the addition of products made from different sustainable, recycled, bio-based and environmentally conscious material.

At present, the ECO+ product portfolio consists of ECO+ Straw Set, ECO+ To-Go Cups in addition to the new ECO+ Lunch-It Containers and Sandwich Keepers.

Eastman’s Tritan Renew is said to help Tupperware further expand ECO+ to select products, which require a clear and glass-like design.

Tritan Renew is an advanced resin produced using Eastman’s polyester renewal technology, which recycles at the molecular level.

The renewal technology enables to break down plastic waste to its fundamental building blocks for the creation of pristine new material.

According to Tupperware, Tritan Renew provides the company ability to design clear or transparent products with 50% certified recycled content.

Tupperware Brands product innovation executive vice president Bill Wright said: “At Tupperware, we continuously invest in new research and design for innovative, functional and environmentally-responsible products that not only meet new consumer trends but build upon the love and trust we have established over our 75-year history.

“Our efforts to support the next generation of sustainable materials continues to reflect upon our purpose to nurture a better future every day by reducing waste at every step of the product lifecycle.”

In November last year, Tupperware Brands joined TerraCycle’s Loop circular reuse platform for the reduction of waste.