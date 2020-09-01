Tubex is an extruded aluminium aerosol packaging business that operates a manufacturing facility in Itupeve

Ball has completed the acquisition of Tubex aluminium aerosol packaging business. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Aluminium packaging solutions provider Ball has completed the acquisition of Brazilian business Tubex Industria E Comercio de Embalagens for $80m.

Tubex, an extruded aluminium aerosol packaging business, operates a manufacturing facility in Itupeve near Sao Paolo. The deal also includes a potential earn-out payment.

Itupeva facility is engaged in the production of personal care packaging solutions

With eight extruded aluminium aerosol can lines, the Itupeva facility is involved in the production of personal care packaging for global and local customers in Brazil.

The Itupeva manufacturing facility employs around 300 people.

Ball has included Brazilian business in its aluminium aerosol packaging division to complement the company’s aluminium aerosol and slug business in the Americas, Europe and India.

In October 2019, Ball announced the commencement of construction on aluminium cups manufacturing facility in Georgia, US, with an investment of approximately $200m.

Located adjacent to Ball’s existing aluminium beverage can manufacturing plant in Rome, Georgia, the facility is intended to meet the increasing demand for innovative, sustainable beverage packaging in the US.

Ball offers sustainable packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, in addition to aerospace and other technologies and services for the US government.

The firm, along with its subsidiaries, employs over 18,300 people across the globe. It generated net sales of $11.5bn in 2019.