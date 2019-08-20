Triton will acquire stake in All4Labels – Global Packaging Group together with the current management of All4Labels who will continue to run the business.

Image: Triton invests in All4Labels together with current management. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

Funds advised by Triton (“Triton”) reached an agreement to acquire a stake in All4Labels – Global Packaging Group (“All4Labels”). Together with the current management of All4Labels who will continue to run the business, Triton will invest in All4Labels. Minority shareholder Genui Partners will sell its shares. The owner families will stay all invested and continue to support the future growth of All4Labels. Triton will bring additional capital and industry expertise to support the expansion strategy of All4Labels. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions are underway.

All4Labels, headquartered in Hamburg, is one of the world’s top label manufacturers and the leading provider of digital printing solutions with a specialization on the home and personal care as well as food & beverage markets. The company is recognized by its customers as a preferred provider of pressure sensitive, shrink sleeve and security labels as well as flexible solutions. All4Labels has been a long-standing partner for major local and international companies in Europe, Latin America, Africa and China.

Peder Prahl, Director of the General Partners for the Triton funds, said: “We look forward to actively supporting the management and employees of All4Labels as a stable owner by investing in the growth and development of the company. Our industry expertise and international network will further strengthen All4Labels’s position as an innovative and reliable partner to leading local and international companies in various industries.”

“We are pleased to welcome Triton as our new partner. Based on their experience from prior investments, they have demonstrated deep sector knowledge and will be real drivers towards digitalization. Triton is clearly the right partner for us for the future as we continue to grow internationally by leveraging our strong core businesses and market leadership in digital printing backed by the network of experts and experience of Triton,” Adrian Tippenhauer Co-CEO of All4Labels on behalf of the leadership team.

“All4Labels operates in a growing and cycle resistant market driven by underlying mega-trends with an attractive product portfolio and strong market position in the geographies it operates in. We look forward to continuing All4Labels’s success story together with management and employees to further develop the global footprint, grow above market and will contribute in taking the company to the next level,” adds Herbert Doleisch, Investment Advisory Professional and advisor to the Triton Funds.

“We like to thank Andreas Jacobs and the GENUI team for the extraordinary entrepreneurial and growth-oriented cooperation over the past years. GENUI has well understood our unique culture and helped us to maintain and to strengthen it during the period of strong growth and the integration of various companies. Most importantly, we thoroughly enjoyed our time together”, comments Co-CEO Jan Oberbeck.

“It was a true pleasure to accompany Adrian, Jan, Matthias, Tim and the entire team during their evolution from a German Mittelstand company to one of the leading global players in its market. Our time together was an enrichment on a personal and professional level, and we are thoroughly convinced that A4L will successfully continue to its path”, adds Max Odefey of GENUI.

Source: Company Press Release