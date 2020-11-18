Both awarding associations received record numbers of entries this year, with 25 countries represented in the World Beverage Innovation Awards

Triple win for Ardagh Briquette project. (Credit: Ardagh Group S.A)

Following success in the Sustainability Awards in October, Ardagh Group has also collected a World Beverage Innovation Award (WBIA) and a British Glass ‘Glass Focus’ Award for its Recycled Glass Briquettes project – a method of producing remeltable briquettes from the fine particle glass rejected during the recycling process.

Brendan O’Meara, from Ardagh’s European Glass Cullet team, who spearheaded the project to allow 100% of recovered glass to be recycled into new glass bottles and jars, commented:

“Receiving these industry awards is such amazing recognition of the effort put into the project by everyone involved, to prove the concept of remeltable briquettes produced from glass cullet fines, closing the glass loop.”

British Glass judges commented on the project: “Anything that can bring glass back into the melting process has to be applauded”. WBIA judges commented: “Transforming glass recycling is an enormous challenge and opportunity that must be addressed”.

Source: Company Press Release