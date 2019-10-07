Trinseo will locally produce its custom engineered TPE and thermoplastic urethanes (TPU), including its leading bioplastics portfolio

Image: Trinseo has announced plans for a new thermoplastic elastomers pilot facility in Hsinchu, Taiwan. Photo: courtesy of Trinseo.

Trinseo, a global material solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber, announced today its plans for a Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) pilot facility in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

The TPE pilot facility emphasizes Trinseo’s growth strategy for TPEs globally and will serve customers in the Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Footwear and Medical markets. The pilot facility will be built at Trinseo’s existing manufacturing site in Hsinchu and will begin operation in 2020.

The investment in a state-of-the art TPE pilot facility in Asia Pacific is the next step of Trinseo’s TPE growth roadmap following the acquisition of Italian-based API S.p.A, in July 2017. Once the new pilot line in Hsinchu is operational, Trinseo will locally produce its custom engineered TPE and thermoplastic urethanes (TPU), including its leading bioplastics portfolio.

“The pilot facility demonstrates our commitment to offer a differentiated, globally available TPE portfolio to our customers in the automotive, consumer electronics, footwear and medical markets,” said Tim Stedman, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development at Trinseo.

“This investment in growth in the Asia Pacific region will further strengthen our ability to create growth synergies with customers between our rigid and soft-touch polymers.”

Source: Company Press Release