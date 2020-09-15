The new polystyrene material, which is being tested by several European dairy companies, is based on 20%-30% PCR

The r-PS eliminates the requirement for potential expensive system upgrades. (Credit: Shutterbug75 from Pixabay)

Trinseo, a plastics and synthetic rubber manufacturer, and German packaging manufacturer Fernholz have developed a new grade of post-consumer recycled polystyrene (r-PS).

The new food-compliant material, based on 20%-30% post-consumer recycled content (PCR), is being tested by several dairy companies in Europe.

The new material can be applied for food packaging in compliance with food safety requirements.

The firms said that a few of the dairy companies have already launched new products using r-PS.

Trinseo said it is capable of supplying a thousand tonnes of the material to the dairy industry and related sectors.

Trinseo plastic and feedstocks vice-president Nicolas Joly said: “With r-PS technology, we have developed a process that will help the plastics industry conserve resources and reduce oil consumption.

“We are very pleased to work with Fernholz as our collaboration partner to jointly respond to consumer and market expectations, offering companies a tangible solution for more sustainable packaging.”

The post-consumer r-PS can be processed on classic FFS machines

The r-PS can easily be processed on classic form fill seal (FFS) machines while eliminating the requirement for potential expensive system upgrades.

Fernholz managing director Uwe Fernholz said: “The feedback we have received from customers so far has been overwhelmingly positive.

“The market has been waiting for a solution like this for a long time. As a result of the positive feedback, we are very confident that this breakthrough in recycled packaging made from polystyrene will help the value chain to meet its sustainability goals.”

Recently, Trinseo partnered with Grupo Lantero division Coexpan to validate polystyrene recycling technologies to use in the FFS market of the global dairy industry.