Trinity Packaging Supply launches palmpalm hand sanitizer product line nationwide. (Credit: PRNewswire / Trinity Packaging Supply)

Trinity Packaging Supply, a full-service wholesale packaging supply company, has launched palmpalm, a full line of fast-acting hand sanitizer and PPE products, manufactured in FDA-certified facilities.

Initially created to help keep essential workers safe as they continued to operate during the COVID-19 crisis, palmpalm produces over 150,000 bottles of hand sanitizer weekly and has products in-stock and available at Amazon, Five Below, and other online retailers.

“At a time when things seem so uncertain, we feel obligated to help protect everyday consumers and essential workers who brave the COVID-19 pandemic to do their jobs,” said Anthony Magaraci, Trinity Packaging Supply CEO. “As the nation begins to reopen and we work together to navigate this ‘new normal,’ we are proud to be a reliable and trusted source of U.S.-made protective sanitizing products.”

As an essential business, Trinity provides a steady supply of PPE to customers across the nation, allowing hand sanitizer and disinfecting products to be accessible and in-stock. Formulated in alignment with the CDC and WHO’s recommendations, palmpalm sanitizers contain either 70% or 80% alcohol to ensure efficacy. palmpalm products also have the option of a fresh “cucumber melon” scent or “unscented”.

palmpalm’s current product line includes:

palmpalm disposable sanitizing wipes with 70% alcohol, available on Amazon in six-pack, twelve-pack, and a travel-sized five-pack

palmpalm 2oz travel-size hand sanitizer, available in a pack of six on Amazon

palmpalm gel hand sanitizer, available in bulk 1-gallon jug on Amazon, as well as a 500ml pump dispensing multi-pack and an 8oz multi-pack via the palmpalm website

palmpalm liquid hand sanitizer spray, available in a 6oz multi-pack

palmpalm liquid hand sanitizer, available on Amazon in an 8oz six-pack and a bulk 1-gallon jug

Magaraci is also part of a broader effort, the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO) Manufacturing Coalition to fight COVID-19. Recognizing the urgent need for PPE, the coalition has leveraged the strength of its international manufacturing network to help ensure governments, health systems, and businesses have access to a safe, effective, and fast-acting hand sanitizer as well as other essential PPE products. In its ability to control all aspects of its supply chain, from the growth of the American-grown, corn-based ethanol to its manufacturing to the production of its bottles, Trinity is in a unique position to meet the demand and standards of essential businesses and consumers alike.

Source: Company Press Release