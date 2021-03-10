The acquisition of RODA Packaging will enable TricorBraun to further expand its operations in Eastern Canada

TricorBraun has acquired RODA Packaging. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay )

US-based rigid packaging solutions provider TricorBraun has acquired Canada-based RODA Packaging for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Quebec, RODA is a rigid packaging distributor with expertise in the chemicals, sealants, and adhesives markets.

It also provides its products to the nutraceuticals, juices, and dry condiments and spices segments.

The US-based firm will also acquire Rada Industries, as part of the RODA Packaging acquisition.

The acquisition of RODA Packaging will allow TricorBraun to further expand its operations in Eastern Canada.

RODA Packaging’s all team members, including owner and CEO Stéphan Berthiaume, will continue with TricorBraun.

The team will continue to work from the company’s existing locations in Quebec, as part of TricorBraun Canada.

RODA Packaging will operate as RODA, a TricorBraun company, as the deal concluded.

The US-based firm stated that RODA Packaging marks the company’s 10th acquisition in the last four years and the first under the ownership of Ares Management and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board.

TricorBraun president and CEO Court Carruthers said: “Our acquisition of RODA Packaging continues our long track record of growth in Canada.

“We are very impressed by the strong company Stéphan Berthiaume and his team have built, and with our combined expertise we will service the needs of Quebec-based businesses, along with the customers we support across North America.”

In January this year, TricorBraun acquired US-based Packaging Solutions (PSI), which supplies rigid packaging solutions to customers in various markets, including pharmaceutical, cosmetic, personal care, automotive, OEM and, food and beverage industries.