TricorBraun has acquired US-based rigid packaging distributor Packaging Solutions (PSI) for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Minneapolis, PSI supplies rigid packaging solutions to the customers in various markets, including pharmaceutical, cosmetic, personal care, automotive, OEM and, food and beverage industries.

TricorBraun president and CEO Court Carruthers said: “Our acquisition of PSI strengthens our Minneapolis presence as we continue to grow across North America.

“We look forward to serving our customers in this region with exceptional products and services, and we welcome PSI to the TricorBraun family.”

With more than 30 years of industry experience and expertise, PSI designs customised container, closure, and component products with plastic, glass and metal solutions.

The acquisition of PSI will help TricorBraun to expand its presence in the Minneapolis market. An additional warehouse also becomes part of TricorBraun, as a result of the acquisition.

PSI team members, including owners Doug Greenberg and John Greenberg, will continue to work with TricorBraun. PSI will now operate as TricorBraun due to the completion of the acquisition.

PSI president Doug Greenberg said: “For more than two decades, we’ve made our mark on the packaging industry and we are excited to start our next chapter with TricorBraun.

“Given our shared focus on the customer, TricorBraun is a natural home for PSI. With TricorBraun’s industry-leading custom design solutions and expansive supplier base, we are delighted to offer expanded packaging services and solutions to our customers.”

In January 2019, TricorBraun acquired US-based flexible packaging distributor Pacific Bag, which supplies flexible coffee, pet and speciality food packaging to more than 4,500 customers in over 50 countries from multiple locations.

TricorBraun, a portfolio company of AEA Investors, is a major distributor of primary packaging products to the customers in North America.

The company supplies plastic and glass containers, closures, dispensers, tubes and flexible solutions for a wide array of customer end markets.