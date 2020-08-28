Price Container serves different industries, including agriculture, cosmetics, food, industrial, pharmaceutical/supplement, and beverages

TricorBraun has agreed to acquire rigid packaging distributor Price Container. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Packaging solutions provider TricorBraun has agreed to acquire rigid packaging distributor Price Container and Packaging for an undisclosed sum.

With distribution facilities in Northern Utah and Washington, Price Container is a specialised distributor for packaging supplies.

TricorBraun president and CEO Court Carruthers said: “Our acquisition of Price Container will significantly add to our robust range of packaging solutions by expanding our industrial presence.

“As we continue to provide essential, quality packaging, we look forward to serving customers with their industrial and other market needs. We welcome Price Container to the TricorBraun family.”

Price Container offers more than 2,800 packaging products

With more than 2,800 packaging products, Price Container serves different industries such as agriculture, cosmetics, food, industrial, pharmaceutical/supplement, and beverages.

Price Container’s product portfolio comprises plastic containers, metal containers, glass containers, bottles, boxes, caps, lids and closures, as well as jars, drums, pails and flexible packaging solutions.

All team members of Price Container, including owner Ryan Price, will join TricorBraun. Price will focus on executing TricorBraun’s strategy to establish a new industrial packaging platform.

The team will continue operations from the company’s existing locations in the Salt Lake City and southwest Washington areas. The deal is expected to be completed in the next month.

Price Container and Packaging will be renamed as Price Container and operates as a TricorBraun company, upon completion of the deal.

Price said: “We’re proud to join a respected packaging leader, and with TricorBraun’s expansive reach, as well as commercial and operational excellence, we can grow while offering expanded services to our customers.”

In January this year, TricorBraun acquired US-based rigid packaging distributor Packaging Solutions (PSI) for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Minneapolis, PSI supplies rigid packaging solutions to the customers in various markets, including pharmaceutical, cosmetic, personal care, automotive, OEM and, food and beverage industries.