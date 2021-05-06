Biotre 3.0 is a plant-based packaging material that helps to minimise the use of fossil fuel and mineral resources

Biotre 3.0 can be used for speciality food and snacks, pet treats, nutraceuticals and other non-coffee products. (Credit: Igor Ovsyannykov from Pixabay)

TricorBraun Flex, the flexible packaging division of TricorBraun, has introduced a new fully-compostable and plant-based packaging material called Biotre 3.0.

Biotre is a flexible packaging film produced using renewable and compostable resources such as wood and pulp.

The new compostable packaging material, which is available in three sizes, will help conserve natural resources by decreasing the use of fossil fuel and mineral resources.

Biotre will also help minimise the amount of packaging in waste disposal, as it breaks down naturally in a home composting environment, said the company.

TricorBraun Flex commercial vice president Glenn Sacco said: “Since we first developed Biotre in 2011, we’ve continually worked to improve it to provide our customers with packaging options that protect both product and planet.

“We’re proud to provide customers seeking sustainable solutions with the latest and most complete Biotre version, fully-compostable and plant-based.”

Biotre 3.0 packaging material can be used for speciality food and snacks, pet treats, nutraceuticals, and other non-coffee products.

In addition, the company is involved in the development of a solution for coffee products.

According to the company, Biotre’s new version is an industrial compostable in compliance with the ASTM D6868 testing standard for compostable plastics coated with paper.

Most of the package’s film layers are produced using renewable and plant-based materials, which absorb greenhouse gas CO 2 via natural plant respiration prior to use in packaging.

The package is manufactured using high barrier materials for the prevention of the permeation of water, oil, oxygen, gas, or light.

The Biotre 3.0 packaging material is suitable for disposal for curbside composting bins.