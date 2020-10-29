As part of the agreement, TricorBraun WinePak will serve small and mid-sized wineries in the western half of the US

TricorBraun’s packaging division TricorBraun WinePak has been selected by Ardagh Group’s business unit Ardagh Group, Glass – North America as its exclusive wine distributor in the western US.

Under the deal, TricorBraun WinePak will act as Ardagh’s exclusive wine distributor to serve small and mid-sized wineries in the western half of the US.

The deal will allow both companies to expand and add new business, as well as bolster TricorBraun WinePak’s position as a crucial member of Ardagh’s portfolio of distributors.

TricorBraun WinePak general manager and regional vice president Kathy Brooks said: “For small to mid-sized wineries, TricorBraun’s customised service and supply chain expertise combined with Ardagh’s high-quality domestic wine bottle production means economical, creative and sustainable packaging.”

The alliance offers an expanded service offering to wineries

The alliance offers a range of products and services to wineries, including premium wine bottles in different colours, sizes, styles and finishes.

It also offers the customers full decorating services, capsules, STELVIN closures, advanced repacking capabilities, improved custom packaging design and engineering services, as well as better customer service support.

Ardagh’s North American Glass business unit chief commercial officer John T Shaddox said: “With manufacturing facilities and sales teams serving you from the heart of the major North American wine regions, more small and mid-sized wineries can experience the high level of attention, responsiveness and ease that comes with buying from Ardagh through its new alliance with TricorBraun.”

Separately, Ardagh Group announced plans to expand beverage cans production capacity at its manufacturing facility in Olive Branch, Mississippi in the US.