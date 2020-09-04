Price Container and Packaging now operates as Price Container, a TricorBraun company

TricorBraun has acquired Price Container. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Packaging leader TricorBraun announced today that it has successfully completed its acquisition of Price Container and Packaging, a rigid packaging distributor serving primarily the industrial and food markets.

“Our acquisition of Price Container is an important part of our strategy to create a new industrial packaging platform,” said Court Carruthers, president and CEO, TricorBraun. “We are excited to serve customers with their industrial packaging needs, and we are proud to officially welcome Price Container to the TricorBraun family.”

An industrial packaging leader with two decades of expertise, Price Container and Packaging now operates as Price Container, a TricorBraun company.

TricorBraun is the packaging industry’s acquirer of choice, having acquired and successfully integrated more than 20 companies over the last 25 years. Price Container marks the company’s eighth acquisition in the last three years.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Source: Company Press Release